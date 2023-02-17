Entertainment

Inside Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's royal Hindu wedding; see pictures!

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 17, 2023, 11:41 am 2 min read

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic renewed their vows on Valentine's Day. Congratulations to the couple!

"Now and forever." With these words, cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Natasa Stankovic sealed the deal and tied the knot in a lavish wedding held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple, who got married back in the year 2020 during the pandemic, officially renewed their vows by holding a Christian and a Hindu ceremony. Now, the pictures from their romantic and uber-regal nuptials are out.

The couple looked awe-inspiring in traditional outfits

The couple celebrated their love in the most romantic manner. The Christian wedding was followed by a second wedding according to Hindu customs and rituals, and the couple shared the pictures collectively on social media. The lovebirds donned the traditional wedding couture by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The bride looked awe-inspiring in a gold-red embellished lehenga, meanwhile, the groom rocked the off-white heavily-embroidered sherwani.

Bride's stunning outfit became the highlight of the occasion

After Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's dreamy wedding, Hardik-Natasa's regal wedding came as a treat for the fans, who got to witness love in the purest form! In the pictures, the couple-of-the-moment can be seen as playful during the varmala ceremony, and toward the end, seal the deal with a perfect kiss. For pheras, the bride wore a stunning red sari coupled with a statement blouse.

A match made in Heaven!

The cricketer-actor pair's Valentine's Day celebrations stood out from the rest, as they renewed their wedding vows. For their Christian wedding, the bride wore an elegant white gown by Shantanu & Nikhil, while the groom looked dapper in a tuxedo. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago."

A look at the relationship timeline

Reportedly, the couple met in a nightclub and instantly fell in love. Before this, Stankovic had no idea who the cricketer actually was! Soon enough, Pandya proposed the question while the couple was celebrating New Year on a cruise, and the video went viral. On May 31, 2020, the couple married in a hush-hush affair, and they welcomed their son Agastya on July 30.