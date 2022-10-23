Sports

Pandya becomes first Indian with 1,000 T20I runs, 50 wickets

Pandya becomes first Indian with 1,000 T20I runs, 50 wickets

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 23, 2022, 04:46 pm 3 min read

Hardik Pandya has been in sublime form lately (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Hardik Pandya has become the 10th Indian to complete 1,000 runs in T20 Internationals. The dashing all-rounder achieved the feat during the high-voltage India vs Pakistan duel in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He became the first Indian and eighth player overall to score 1,000 runs and take 50 wickets in T20Is. Here we decode his stats in T20I cricket.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pandya has been a vital part of India's T20I team since his debut in 2016.

The dasher can whack the ball hard in the end overs alongside contributing with the ball.

Besides getting the batting landmark, Pandya also took a three-fer in the game.

Notably, he came into bat when India were reeling at 31/4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Performance All-round Pandya stands up in crucial contest

The game against Pakistan marked India's start in the gala tournament. Pandya finished as the pick of the Indian bowlers in the game with figures of 3/30. As a result, Pakistan posted 159/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Although India lost four quick wickets in their chase, Pandya steadied the ship alongside Virat Kohli. He achieved the massive milestone with his 11th run.

Pakistan Pandya has been brilliant against Pakistan

Although the pressure is immense in Indo-Pak clashes, Pandya has thrived in these games. He has so far taken 11 wickets in six T20Is against Pakistan with the help of three three-wicket hauls. The dasher has also played some handy knocks against Pakistan, including a match-winning 33* in this year's Asia Cup. He has also done well against the team in the ODI format.

Information Pandya joins list of elite all-rounders

As mentioned above, seven all-rounders completed 1,000 runs and 50 T20I wickets before Pandya. They are Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Kevin O'Brien (Ireland), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), and Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka).

Career How has Hardik Pandya fared in T20Is?

Pandya, at the time of the writing, has an average, and strike rate of 26.21, and 147.26 respectively. He has smashed a couple of fifties in the format. With the ball, he has taken 57 wickets in 74 T20Is which include two four-wicket hauls. In T20 World Cups, the 28-year-old has claimed eight wickets and scored over 100 runs in eight games.

Form Pandya has been on a roll in 2022

Pandya has been in sublime form since his comeback to the Indian team earlier this year. So far, he has mustered over 450 runs in 20 T20Is this year with his average, and strike rate being over 35, and 150 respectively. He has also taken 15 wickets at an economy rate of 8.56. He would be critical to India's success in the tournament.