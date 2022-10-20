Sports

Alyssa Healy appointed vice-captain of Australia's women's team: Details here

Oct 20, 2022

Alyssa Healy has been an integral part of the Australian team (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Alyssa Healy has been named the new vice-captain of Australia's women's team. The crucial position was left vacant following Rachael Haynes' retirement from international cricket last month. As regular skipper Meg Lanning is on an indefinite break from the game, Healy could see herself leading the Aussies in the upcoming assignments. The wicketkeeper-batter has previously served as vice-captain in a temporary capacity.

Context Why does this story matter?

Healy, who is wife to Australian speedster Mitchell Starc, has been a vital part of the national team since a decade.

The opener has piled up a plethora of runs and her clinical glovework makes her an even greater asset.

Australia have also named two new assistant coaches in Dan Marsh and Scott Prestwidge.

The duo will join forces with head coach Shelley Nitschke.

Statement High expectations from Alyssa Healy

Shawn Flegler, Head of Performance, Women's Cricket and National Selector, congratulated Healy on getting the role. "We're delighted that Alyssa has agreed to take on the role of vice-captain and look forward to the contribution she can make in tandem with Meg," Flegler said as per Cricket.com.au. "Alyssa is an outstanding leader on and off the field and brings a wealth of experience."

Statement What did Healy say?

Healy expressed her delight on getting the role and said she is looking forward to assist Lanning. "It is a privilege to have the vice-captaincy of any Australian team, let alone one that's tasted as much success as this one," Healy said. "Rach played a key role in supporting Meg and driving values. I am looking forward to help Meg and Shell."

Captaincy Healy could don the captaincy hat in upcoming months

Australia Women's next assignment is a five-match T20I tour of India in December. If Lanning doesn't return, Healy could well be seen leading the national team. "If and when called upon [to captain] I would be absolutely chuffed to do that and call on some experience I have had with the NSW Breakers in the past couple of years," she said.

Stats How has Healy fared in international cricket?

Healy, who made her international debut way in 2010, has guided Australia to numerous memorable triumphs across formats. She has so far scored 236, 2,639, and 2,207 runs in six Tests, 94 ODIs, and 132 T20Is respectively (50s: 28, 100s: 6). Notably, Healy bagged the Player-of-the-Match award in the final of the last two Women's ICC events - 2022 WC and 2020 T20 WC.