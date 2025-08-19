Fertilizers, rare earths...: Wang Yi agrees to address India's concerns
What's the story
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is currently in India, where he met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. The visit comes as the United States under President Donald Trump intensifies its tariff war against New Delhi. The two countries are working to improve their relationship in light of global disruptions caused by these tariffs.
Diplomatic efforts
Dr Jaishankar emphasizes need for candid approach
During their meeting, Dr. Jaishankar emphasized the need for a candid and constructive approach to improve bilateral ties. He said, "Having seen a difficult period in our relationship...our two nations now seek to move ahead." The talks between India and China will focus on economic issues, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges among other topics.
Key discussions
China agrees to address India's concerns over fertilizers, rare earths
China has agreed to address India's concerns over fertilizers, rare earths, and tunnel boring machines. Rare earth elements are crucial for high-tech products such as smartphones and military equipment. Wang Yi will also discuss border issues with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his visit. Dr Jaishankar stressed the importance of maintaining peace along the borders for positive momentum in bilateral ties.
Recent developments
Wang Yi on Xi-Modi meeting last year
The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping last year has led to a "restart in China-India relations." Wang Yi said that both countries should show global concern and responsibility as major developing nations. He added that exchanges at all levels have resumed, peace along borders is maintained, and Indian pilgrims have returned to Tibet's sacred sites.
Trade tensions
Thaw in India-China ties amid US tariff offensive against India
The thaw in India-China ties comes amid the United States's tariff offensive against New Delhi for its continued purchase of Russian oil. Washington has imposed 50% tariffs on Indian exports, impacting several sectors. However, no secondary sanctions have been imposed on China by the US. Explaining this decision, a US official said most Russian oil bought by Beijing is refined and sold in the global marketplace.