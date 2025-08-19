Fertilizers, rare earths...: Wang Yi agrees to address India's concerns

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is currently in India, where he met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar . The visit comes as the United States under President Donald Trump intensifies its tariff war against New Delhi. The two countries are working to improve their relationship in light of global disruptions caused by these tariffs.

Diplomatic efforts Dr Jaishankar emphasizes need for candid approach During their meeting, Dr. Jaishankar emphasized the need for a candid and constructive approach to improve bilateral ties. He said, "Having seen a difficult period in our relationship...our two nations now seek to move ahead." The talks between India and China will focus on economic issues, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges among other topics.

Key discussions China agrees to address India's concerns over fertilizers, rare earths China has agreed to address India's concerns over fertilizers, rare earths, and tunnel boring machines. Rare earth elements are crucial for high-tech products such as smartphones and military equipment. Wang Yi will also discuss border issues with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his visit. Dr Jaishankar stressed the importance of maintaining peace along the borders for positive momentum in bilateral ties.

Recent developments Wang Yi on Xi-Modi meeting last year The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping last year has led to a "restart in China-India relations." Wang Yi said that both countries should show global concern and responsibility as major developing nations. He added that exchanges at all levels have resumed, peace along borders is maintained, and Indian pilgrims have returned to Tibet's sacred sites.