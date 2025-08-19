Unsafe school buildings? Audit must start now, says government
The government recently announced that all schools across India need to get their buildings checked for safety—right away.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared this in Parliament on Monday, saying the goal is to keep students and all school stakeholders safe by spotting and fixing (or removing) any risky or unused or dilapidated structures.
No classes in unsafe buildings
Schools will follow national guidelines for these audits, and any unsafe buildings will be off-limits until engineers certify them as safe.
While repairs or demolitions are happening, states must arrange temporary arrangements for the continuation of classes so classes aren't interrupted.
District officials will send monthly updates on their progress, and the Ministry says following these rules is a must—no shortcuts allowed.