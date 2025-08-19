Red alert in Mumbai; BMC shuts all afternoon schools, colleges

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered the closure of all afternoon-shift schools and colleges in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for the city and its suburbs, predicting further heavy rainfall in the coming hours. Waterlogging on roads and reduced visibility have been reported across the city.

Disruptions Traffic diversions and delays The heavy rainfall has also impacted traffic in the city. The Andheri subway is closed for vehicular movement, with traffic diverted via Thackeray and Gokhale bridges. Waterlogging at Vakola Bridge, Hyatt Junction, and Khar subway has also slowed down traffic. Suburban trains witnessed minor delays while metro services remained unaffected.

Safety measures CM Fadnavis's appeal to citizens Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged citizens to stay indoors as more rain and high tides are expected. He advised offices to release employees by 4:00pm. The IMD's latest forecast has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts for the next two days due to the heavy rainfall.

Additional impact Cloudburst in Nanded district In addition to Mumbai, a cloudburst in Nanded district's Mukhed taluka has caused flooding. Five people are missing from the area, and search operations are underway, CM Fadnavis confirmed. He confirmed that the Lendi dam's water level has risen significantly due to heavy rains, affecting normal life in nearby areas.