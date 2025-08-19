IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad

Vikhroli received 255.5mm rainfall in past 24 hours

Vikhroli topped the charts with 255.5mm rainfall, while other areas like Byculla and Juhu weren't far behind.

The downpour has caused major waterlogging, traffic jams, and even flight delays at Mumbai airport.

Authorities are urging everyone to stay indoors if possible as the city's flood control teams remain fully deployed after days of nonstop rain.