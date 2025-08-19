Next Article
IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad
Mumbai just got soaked—eastern suburbs saw over 250mm of rain in the past 24 hours.
The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad.
With roads flooded and more heavy rain expected, the BMC has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges this Monday afternoon.
Vikhroli received 255.5mm rainfall in past 24 hours
Vikhroli topped the charts with 255.5mm rainfall, while other areas like Byculla and Juhu weren't far behind.
The downpour has caused major waterlogging, traffic jams, and even flight delays at Mumbai airport.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay indoors if possible as the city's flood control teams remain fully deployed after days of nonstop rain.