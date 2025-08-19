Army soldier attacked at Meerut toll plaza, 6 arrested
An Indian Army soldier named Kapil was attacked at the Bhuni Toll Plaza in Meerut on August 17, 2025.
He was heading back to duty in Srinagar and asked for a quick pass through because he had a flight to catch.
Things got heated with the toll staff, leading to his assault.
Six people have been arrested so far.
NHAI takes strict action against toll operator
The incident sparked protests both at the toll plaza and online.
Meerut SP Rural Rakesh Kumar Mishra confirmed the arrests and said more could follow as police review video footage.
The National Highways Authority of India fined the toll operator ₹20 lakh and initiated the process of terminating their contract and debarring the toll collection firm from future participation in toll plaza bids, saying traveler safety is a top priority after this troubling event.