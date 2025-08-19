Army soldier attacked at Meerut toll plaza, 6 arrested India Aug 19, 2025

An Indian Army soldier named Kapil was attacked at the Bhuni Toll Plaza in Meerut on August 17, 2025.

He was heading back to duty in Srinagar and asked for a quick pass through because he had a flight to catch.

Things got heated with the toll staff, leading to his assault.

Six people have been arrested so far.