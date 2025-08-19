Mumbai rain: Red alert, schools shut, calls for work-from-home

Red alert for Mumbai, adjoining areas

With the India Meteorological Department issuing a red alert, schools and colleges across Mumbai and the Konkan region were closed for the day.

The downpour also reignited calls for work-from-home options during extreme weather—many wondered aloud why this isn't standard yet when commutes get so difficult.

Some areas like Vikhroli saw nearly 200mm of rain in less than 24 hours.