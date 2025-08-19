Mumbai rain: Red alert, schools shut, calls for work-from-home
Mumbai woke up to flooded streets and major travel chaos on Tuesday after relentless overnight rains.
Locals shared photos of waterlogged roads—even in high-end neighborhoods like Prabhadevi—and videos of stranded cars, highlighting just how tough getting around became.
Frustration spilled onto social media as people questioned why the city still struggles with flooding every year.
Red alert for Mumbai, adjoining areas
With the India Meteorological Department issuing a red alert, schools and colleges across Mumbai and the Konkan region were closed for the day.
The downpour also reignited calls for work-from-home options during extreme weather—many wondered aloud why this isn't standard yet when commutes get so difficult.
Some areas like Vikhroli saw nearly 200mm of rain in less than 24 hours.