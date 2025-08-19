Next Article
Thieves steal ₹32cr worth diamonds, break lock, take CCTV: Report
A massive diamond theft just hit Surat, Gujarat—thieves made off with over ₹32 crore in rough and polished diamonds between August 15 and 17, right when Janmashtami festivities had most businesses shut.
They broke into a secure iron safe and also took away the CCTV cameras and DVR from the unit.
Police are now probing the matter
The break-in came to light on August 18 when a neighboring unit owner noticed a broken lock and tipped off Devendra Chaudhary, the unit's owner.
Turns out, more than one lakh carats of diamonds plus ₹5 lakh in cash were missing.
Police are now investigating this major heist—one of the biggest recent hits in Surat's diamond scene—to track down those responsible.