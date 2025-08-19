Thieves steal ₹32cr worth diamonds, break lock, take CCTV: Report

Police are now probing the matter

The break-in came to light on August 18 when a neighboring unit owner noticed a broken lock and tipped off Devendra Chaudhary, the unit's owner.

Turns out, more than one lakh carats of diamonds plus ₹5 lakh in cash were missing.

Police are now investigating this major heist—one of the biggest recent hits in Surat's diamond scene—to track down those responsible.