Wang Yi visit: Jaishankar says de-escalation process must 'move forward'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on a two-day visit to India. This is his first trip since the disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was completed in November last year. During his visit, he will attend the 24th round of talks between the Special Representatives of India and China on boundary issues.

Meeting highlights Jaishankar meets Wang Shortly after his arrival, Wang met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. During the meeting, Jaishankar stressed that the "de-escalation process" should "move forward." He said both countries must be guided by mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest. "Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict," he added.

Diplomatic developments Modi, Xi met at BRICS summit last year Wang's visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting at the BRICS leaders' summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024. The two leaders had then agreed to disengage troops at two friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is also attending the talks with Wang as part of efforts to normalize relations between India and China.

Upcoming events Modi likely to visit China for SCO summit Modi is likely to visit Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit on August 31-September 1. If this visit happens, it could see bilateral talks between Modi and Xi amid rising tensions with the United States over trade tariffs and Russian oil purchases. Despite the disengagement process being completed along the LAC, around 50,000 to 60,000 troops from both sides remain deployed along the border.