Wang Yi visit: Jaishankar says de-escalation process must 'move forward'
What's the story
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on a two-day visit to India. This is his first trip since the disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was completed in November last year. During his visit, he will attend the 24th round of talks between the Special Representatives of India and China on boundary issues.
Meeting highlights
Jaishankar meets Wang
Shortly after his arrival, Wang met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. During the meeting, Jaishankar stressed that the "de-escalation process" should "move forward." He said both countries must be guided by mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest. "Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict," he added.
Diplomatic developments
Modi, Xi met at BRICS summit last year
Wang's visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting at the BRICS leaders' summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024. The two leaders had then agreed to disengage troops at two friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is also attending the talks with Wang as part of efforts to normalize relations between India and China.
Upcoming events
Modi likely to visit China for SCO summit
Modi is likely to visit Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit on August 31-September 1. If this visit happens, it could see bilateral talks between Modi and Xi amid rising tensions with the United States over trade tariffs and Russian oil purchases. Despite the disengagement process being completed along the LAC, around 50,000 to 60,000 troops from both sides remain deployed along the border.
Chinese perspective
Wang's visit to enhance political mutual trust: Mao Ning
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that past talks have played a positive role in boundary negotiations. She expressed hope that Wang's visit would enhance political mutual trust and strengthen practical cooperation. Earlier this year, efforts to normalize ties included resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and restarting tourist visa issuance to Chinese nationals.