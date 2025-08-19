Vande Bharat trains connecting Katra, Srinagar run at over 100%
Since June 2024, four Vande Bharat trains connecting Shri Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar have been running at over 100% capacity.
These new direct rail links, made possible after key bridges opened up, have made travel to Kashmir much easier.
In just a few weeks, thousands of passengers—primarily pilgrims and tourists—have hopped on board.
Trains built for 100% occupancy
Occupancy rates have hit nearly 97%, including waitlisted passengers, showing demand way above what the trains were built for.
Both train pairs run six days a week (skipping Tuesdays or Wednesdays), and tickets are selling out fast.
How to book tickets
You can catch Train 26401 from Katra at 8:10am and reach Srinagar in under three hours; chair car fares start at ₹715, while executive class goes up to ₹1,320.
With long waitlists becoming the norm, getting a seat should get easier!