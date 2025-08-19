Vande Bharat trains connecting Katra, Srinagar run at over 100% India Aug 19, 2025

Since June 2024, four Vande Bharat trains connecting Shri Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar have been running at over 100% capacity.

These new direct rail links, made possible after key bridges opened up, have made travel to Kashmir much easier.

In just a few weeks, thousands of passengers—primarily pilgrims and tourists—have hopped on board.