Ganesh Chaturthi: Schools in these states will remain closed
Heads up: Schools in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Telangana will be closed on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi.
It's a big festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, so students in these states get a mid-week break to join in the rituals and community fun.
Check local announcements
While Ganesh Chaturthi is huge in western and southern India, most other regions will have regular classes unless local authorities announce otherwise.
In Kerala, schools are closed from August 26-28 for Onam—which actually overlaps with Ganesh Chaturthi this year.
So if you're unsure about your school's holiday plan or makeup days, check those official notices.
Other major holidays in August
August 2025 features several major school holidays in different parts of India.
Besides Ganesh Chaturthi, there's Raksha Bandhan (August 9), Independence Day (August 15), and Janmashtami (August 16).
In Uttar Pradesh especially, students get four days off from August 14-17 thanks to Chehlum and back-to-back festivals.