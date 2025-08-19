Delhi: Man dies after 17-year-old nephew stabs him India Aug 19, 2025

A 48-year-old man lost his life in Sunder Nagri, Delhi on Monday evening after a family dispute took a tragic turn.

It started when he scolded his niece over a minor issue, which she shared with her brother.

The situation quickly escalated, and the nephew allegedly ended up stabbing his uncle with a knife.