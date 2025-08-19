Next Article
Delhi: Man dies after 17-year-old nephew stabs him
A 48-year-old man lost his life in Sunder Nagri, Delhi on Monday evening after a family dispute took a tragic turn.
It started when he scolded his niece over a minor issue, which she shared with her brother.
The situation quickly escalated, and the nephew allegedly ended up stabbing his uncle with a knife.
Nephew absconding, search on
The incident was reported to Nand Nagri police around 7:50pm.
Family members rushed the victim to GTB Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.
Police say they've identified the nephew and are actively working to find him.
Further investigation into the case is underway.