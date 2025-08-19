Himachal rains raise flood risk in Punjab; farmers, residents affected

Water released from dams

To manage the risk, dam authorities are releasing huge amounts of water: Bhakra is letting out 25,000 cusecs and Pong is releasing 18,000 cusecs.

But this has already flooded around 1,000 hectares of farmland in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur districts.

Some residents have had to evacuate as officials keep a close watch on all three dams to keep people safe.