'Third Mumbai' to be built in Raigad district
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis recently announced "Third Mumbai," a major new city planned for Raigad district, revealed at the launch of Goldman Sachs's new Worli office.
The idea? Expand the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with international universities, medical colleges, and a hub for quantum computing and AI—making it a magnet for talent and innovation.
Data centers and infrastructure
This city is set to handle 60% of the region's data center capacity, aiming to cut down real estate costs and help keep top talent in Maharashtra.
Big infrastructure projects like the Coastal Road, Atal Setu, and Worli-Sewri Link Road will connect it smoothly to existing urban areas.
Fadnavis says public-private partnerships will speed things up so businesses don't feel pushed out by high costs—and he's hopeful this move brings fresh investment and jobs for locals.