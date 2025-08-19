'Third Mumbai' to be built in Raigad district

Data centers and infrastructure

This city is set to handle 60% of the region's data center capacity, aiming to cut down real estate costs and help keep top talent in Maharashtra.

Big infrastructure projects like the Coastal Road, Atal Setu, and Worli-Sewri Link Road will connect it smoothly to existing urban areas.

Fadnavis says public-private partnerships will speed things up so businesses don't feel pushed out by high costs—and he's hopeful this move brings fresh investment and jobs for locals.