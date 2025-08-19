Next Article
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai today
Fuel prices just got their latest update this Tuesday morning.
In Delhi, petrol is now ₹94.72 per liter and diesel is ₹87.62.
If you're in Mumbai, it's a bit steeper—petrol stands at ₹104.21 and diesel at ₹92.15 per liter.
Why do prices change every day?
It's not just about the oil itself—global crude rates, the rupee vs US dollar exchange rate, and local taxes all play a part in what you pay at the pump.
Even refining costs and how much fuel people are buying can shift prices daily.
That's why OMCs update rates every morning to reflect what's happening worldwide and across India.