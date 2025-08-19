Agnihotri threatens legal action if 'Bengal Files's barred in Bengal

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has threatened to take legal action if his upcoming movie, The Bengal Files , is not allowed to release in West Bengal . The film's trailer launch event in Kolkata was disrupted over the weekend, with Agnihotri alleging that a multiplex initially canceled the event and then relocated it to a hotel, where the power supply was cut off.

Legal action 'We will pray that sanity prevails...': Agnihotri Speaking at a press conference, Agnihotri said, "We will go by the Constitution. We will go legally. If they stop us, we will take the legal course." He added, "What can we do? We are common citizens like you..." "We will pray that sanity prevails and the state government does not do it (stop the release)." The film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 5.

Film's plot About 'The Bengal Files' The Bengal Files delves into the Calcutta riots of August 16, 1946, which were instigated by the All-India Muslim League's call for Direct Action Day. The film features an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and more. Meanwhile, Agnihotri also responded to Shantanu Mukherjee's FIR. Mukherjee alleged Agnihotri's film labels his freedom fighter grandfather, Gopal Mukherjee, as a ferocious butcher. Agnihotri clarified that he respects Gopal and portrays him as a hero in The Bengal Files.