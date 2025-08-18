Real story behind Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files' 

Vivek Agnihotri 's upcoming film The Bengal Files is set to explore the Direct Action Day riots of 1946, a significant yet often overlooked chapter in Indian history. The film aims to shed light on the violence that took place in Bengal, particularly the massacre of Hindus in Calcutta and later in Noakhali, Bihar, and other regions. It will be released on September 5, 2025. Before watching the film, know about what actually happened.

Historical context What triggered the riots The 1946 riots were triggered by the All-India Muslim League's call for Direct Action Day. Following the failure of the Cabinet Mission Plan, the League, led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, called for mass rallies on August 16, strengthening their demand for a separate state for Muslims, Pakistan. Calcutta was especially volatile, given it was a Hindu-majority city in a Muslim-majority Bengal presidency. The riots erupted under the watch of then Chief Minister Suhrawardy and resulted in thousands of deaths.

Film's approach Why are people worried about the film? The riots led to looting, street battles, rapes, killings, and the burning down of temples, mosques, and businesses. Reports suggest the violence went on for days and led to around 5,000-10,000 deaths. While Agnihotri has stated that The Bengal Files is based on archival research, survivor accounts, and documents from the period, some are worried that the film might only fan communal tensions. The Kashmir Files director has noted that he only wishes to bring the truth to life.

Actor's stance I'm not a historian, said cast member Saswata Chatterjee Amid the ongoing debate over The Bengal Files's historical accuracy, actor Saswata Chatterjee has distanced himself from the film. He clarified that he is an actor, not a historian, and therefore cannot verify the story's historical claims. "I liked a character and I played it. I am not a historian to think about what history says," he said in an interview with The Wall. He revealed he didn't know the whole plot and was only made aware of his track.