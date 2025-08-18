Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah': Kalyani plays Malayalam cinema's first female superhero

Dulquer Salmaan has unveiled the character names from his upcoming production, Lokah - Chapter 1 - Chandra. The film, directed by Dominic Arun, stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra . Salmaan's Wayfarer Films is behind this project, which marks Malayalam cinema's first female superhero film. The other characters include Sunny (Naslen K Gafoor), Venu (Chandu Salimkumar), Naijil (Arun Kurian), and Inspector Nachiappa (Sandy).

Teaser insights Teaser of 'Lokah - Chapter 1 - Chandra' The recently released teaser for Lokah has heightened anticipation among fans. It suggests that Priyadarshan's character, Chandra, possesses legendary superhero powers such as the ability to fly and super speed. The teaser also hints at a mysterious past for Chandra, possibly set in an era of horseback riding. Naslen's character seems to be one of the few who discover her true identity.

Production details Meet the crew of 'Lokah' Lokah is a collaborative effort with an international team of technicians. The film's cinematography is by Nimish Ravi, while Chaman Chakko has edited it. Music composer Jakes Bejoy has scored the film, which will feature action sequences choreographed by world-renowned Yannick Ben. Santhy Balachandran has penned the additional screenplay and dramaturgy for Lokah.