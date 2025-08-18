TV actor who threatened Kamal Haasan seeks anticipatory bail  

Television actor T. Ravichandran has moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed against him by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Chennai. The case was registered after he allegedly issued a death threat to actor, Member of Parliament (MP), and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan . Justice G Jayachandran on Monday directed a government advocate to get instructions from CCB and adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.

Court proceedings Here's what had happened According to a report by The Hindu, the court was informed that Haasan had recently attended the 15th anniversary celebrations of actor Suriya's Agaram Foundation, which provides financial assistance to students for higher education. At this event, Haasan emphasized the importance of education and praised the foundation's efforts.

Incident details Threat to Haasan over his comments on Sanatana Dharma Ravichandran took issue with Haasan's remarks on Sanatana Dharma, which he called a "shackle" for those who don't follow it. In a YouTube interview, he threatened to slit Haasan's throat if he continued making such comments. The interview sparked controversy, leading to MNM vice-president A.G. Mourya filing a complaint with the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police on August 10. The complaint was then forwarded to CCB, and an FIR was registered without any preliminary inquiry.