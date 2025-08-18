Gandalf, Frodo returning in new 'LOTR' film

Sir Ian McKellen, the actor who famously portrayed Gandalf in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, has confirmed that both Gandalf and Frodo will be returning for an upcoming project. The news was revealed during a recent fan event in London, where McKellen was joined by his Fellowship co-stars Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins) and Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee). Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan were also present.

Film details McKellen revealed filming will begin in May McKellen hinted at the upcoming film, titled The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum (working title), which will be directed by Andy Serkis. He revealed that filming is set to begin in May and that the story will revolve around Gollum. "There's going to be another movie set in Middle-earth, starting filming in May. It's centered on Gollum, and he's also directing it," he said during a fan event.

Casting secrets McKellen dropped casting hints McKellen also dropped some casting hints, saying, "I'll tell you two secrets about the casting: There's a character in the movie called Frodo, and there's a character in the movie called Gandalf." He didn't confirm if he and Wood would reprise their roles. Last year, he had expressed his desire to don the wizard's hat again. "I've just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved, and they hope that I'll be playing him."