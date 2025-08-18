Next Article
'AI could make filmmaking more accessible': Shakun Batra
Director Shakun Batra is taking a creative leap into Artificial Intelligence with his new five-part short film series, "Imagine with Shakun Batra X Google Gemini."
Made using Google's AI video model Veo 3, the project shows off what AI can do in filmmaking—like the eye-catching car chase scene in the first episode, "The Getaway Car."
Batra compares AI's impact to VFX's evolution in films
Batra believes AI could make filmmaking more accessible by giving creators powerful tools without huge budgets.
He compares its impact to how VFX changed movies and thinks AI will only get bigger from here.
Still, he says nothing replaces real actors and hopes for a future where tech and human creativity go hand-in-hand.