After Aamir, SRK, Farhan almost directed Salman; know what happened
What's the story
Farhan Akhtar, who made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai (2001) featuring Aamir Khan, and relaunched the iconic Don franchise with Shah Rukh Khan, nearly directed the third Khan as well. According to Bollywood Hungama, he had a script on the 1962 India-China war and wanted to cast Salman Khan in it. He had even met Khan for it. However, the project didn't go ahead as Khan was busy with other commitments.
Film details
'120 Bahadur' is not the same project
While Akhtar is now preparing for the release of 120 Bahadur, which marks his return to acting after four years, it wasn't the project he had offered to Khan. A source told Bollywood Hungama that it was likely a different script and subject. The film will be released on November 21 this year and could be Akhtar's first IMAX release as an actor if all goes well.
War films
Both are working on similar war films
Interestingly, both Khan and Akhtar are working on war films based on India's conflict with China. Khan is currently shooting for Battle of Galwan, which is based on the 2020 standoff between the two nations. It will be released in theaters in early 2026. Meanwhile, Akhtar's 120 Bahadur will hit screens this year.