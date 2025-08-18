After Aamir, SRK, Farhan almost directed Salman; know what happened

Film details

'120 Bahadur' is not the same project

While Akhtar is now preparing for the release of 120 Bahadur, which marks his return to acting after four years, it wasn't the project he had offered to Khan. A source told Bollywood Hungama that it was likely a different script and subject. The film will be released on November 21 this year and could be Akhtar's first IMAX release as an actor if all goes well.