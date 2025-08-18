Sunjay Kapur's sister praises his ex-wife Karisma amid family feud 

Mandhira Kapur Smith , the sister of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has praised his ex-wife and Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor for being a "very good mother." This comes amid a family feud over control of Kapur's ₹30,000 crore company after his untimely demise in June. In an interview with NDTV, Kapur Smith emphasized Kapoor's role in keeping the family united for their children. Kapoor and Kapur got married in 2003 but announced their divorce in 2016.

Family unity 'She has done good job of letting family be one' Kapur Smith said, "She is a mother. She is a very good mother, I have to give her that." "She has done a very good job of letting the family be one... I commend her for that. I think the kids have been close, and they've had a great relationship." "Hopefully, somehow, we can carry that on and let the family be one again because she is looking out for her kids like any mother would."

Family dynamics 'Respect factor needs to stay' Kapur Smith also stressed the need for respect and peace within the family. She said, "We should find a way to make sure that the head of the family should keep her space, really. At the end of the day, we are children, no matter how old we are." "I think the respect factor needs to stay. We just want to have peace of mind. We want to carry on my father's dreams and respect my brother."

Grandchildren On Samaira, Kiaan In another interview with India Today, Mandhira said Kapur and Kapoor's children—Samaira and Kiaan—are an important part of the family. "My father and mother have been obsessed with their grandchildren. Samaira and Kiaan are always a big part of this family." "We are very proud of them and have a lot of love for them. Dad used to dote on them, my mom dotes on them." She revealed that she keeps in touch with Kapoor.