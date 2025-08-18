Sunjay Kapur's sister demands answers, accuses Sona of sidelining family

Mandhira Kapur Smith, the sister of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur , has alleged mistreatment following her brother's sudden death. Kapur, the former chairperson of Sona Comstar, passed away at 53 due to a heart attack while playing polo in London. His sister has now accused the company of sidelining her family, with their names missing from obituaries and public acknowledgments. She also raised questions about Kapur's unexpected demise.

Questions raised 'When was his last medical test done?' In an interview with ANI, Mandhira asked, "When was his last medical test (done)? Did he check his heart? I want answers. My mum's (Rani Kapur) asking me every day, how did this happen? He was fit. Who is giving her answers?" She also hinted at a possible legal action in London but said it would be decided after discussions with her mother and sister. Notably, the former husband of Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor died in June this year.

Family sidelined 'Father didn't build this for us to be cut off' Kapur Smith also expressed her displeasure over the treatment meted out to her family. She said, "We're being treated like strangers. My mother even requested them to put our name on. They said it was done by Sona." "It is in bad taste. My father did not build this for the family to be cut off. We're treated like strangers and outsiders." The auto company was founded in 1997 by their father, Surinder Kapur. Kapur took over after Surinder's death.

Family loss What's happening between the family and the company? Currently, the firm is entangled in a legal dispute with the family. In a letter to the board, Rani had said that she is the sole beneficiary of her late husband's estate and the majority shareholder of the Sona Group, including Sona Comstar. However, Sona Comstar responded by saying that Rani has not had any role in the company since 2019, directly or indirectly. The company has also issued a cease-and-desist notice against the family matriarch.