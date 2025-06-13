Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband dies of heart attack at 53
What's the story
Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor and a prominent businessman, passed away at 53 on Thursday night.
His sudden death due to a heart attack while playing polo in the UK has left many in shock.
Just four days before his untimely demise, Kapur shared an inspiring post on social media about living life to the fullest, which has since gone viral.
Viral post
'Your time on earth is limited...': Kapur's last post
On Monday, Kapur took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a motivational quote that read, "Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the 'what ifs' to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the 'why nots.'"
He added, "Progress demands bold choices, not perfect conditions. #MondayMotivation."
In retrospect, this post has an eerie significance as it underscores life's unpredictability.
Twitter Post
Check out his post
Progress demands bold choices, not perfect conditions. #MondayMotivationpic.twitter.com/vapd8KkOuU— Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) June 9, 2025
Life details
Businessman with Bollywood connections
Kapur was not just known for his Bollywood connections but also for his impressive career in the business world. He was the chairman of Sona Comstar (formerly Sona BLW Precision), a major player in the automotive components sector.
He also served on several boards and was involved with various professional organizations.
On the personal front, he married Kapoor in 2003, separated in 2014, and divorced in 2016 after a long separation process.
Family details
Second marriage to Priya Sachdev
After his divorce from Kapoor, Kapur married Priya Sachdev, with whom he had a son. He was also co-parenting Sachdev's daughter, Safira, from her previous marriage.
Despite their differences, Kapur and Kapoor remained amicable for the sake of their two children, Samaira and Kiaan.
The family is yet to issue an official statement on his death.