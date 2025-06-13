What's the story

Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor and a prominent businessman, passed away at 53 on Thursday night.

His sudden death due to a heart attack while playing polo in the UK has left many in shock.

Just four days before his untimely demise, Kapur shared an inspiring post on social media about living life to the fullest, which has since gone viral.