600-episode AI 'Mahabharata' adaptation to release on Instagram

A retelling of the epic Indian saga, Mahabharata , will premiere on Instagram this week. Touted as India's first AI-led micro-drama adaptation of the mythological tale, it has been created by Sudeep Lahiri of Collective Media Network. The project will feature over 600 episodes, each lasting three to four minutes.

Different experiences How does his version compare to big-budget retellings? When asked about the potential success of his AI version in light of Aamir Khan's big-screen epic, Lahiri told Mid-Day, "They are different experiences. A film or series made for theaters or OTT is built for immersion over hours." "Ours is for the daily scroll, the late-night binge, the 'just-one-more' watch. It's not about replacing long-form, it's about giving mythology a new form that travels faster and further."

AI involvement Entirely made using AI tech The project's unique use of AI is a major highlight. Lahiri and Vijay Subramaniam led a team of 15 people who used artificial intelligence to create everything from visuals to voice-overs, scripts, and even episode structure. Each episode took them a week to make.