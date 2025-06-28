'Was trying to...kill myself': Aamir on life post-divorce from Reena

Aamir Khan has opened up about his struggles with alcoholism following his divorce from Reena Dutta. The actor revealed that he turned to alcohol as a way of coping with the emotional turmoil after their separation in 2002. "When Reena and I separated, that evening I finished an entire bottle of alcohol, and for the next 1.5 years I drank every day... I was trying to kill myself," he said in a recent interview with The Lallantop.

Career struggles 'I was not even working then...' Khan also shared how his personal life affected his professional life. He mentioned that he wasn't working during this period and didn't want to meet anyone. Ironically, even as he struggled with these issues, his landmark movie Lagaan was released in 2001, and a newspaper called him "Man of the Year." "I was not even working then. Neither did I care to meet anybody," he added. Khan revealed, "I found it very ironical."

Emotional outlet Khan sang a song to express his pain During the interview, Khan was visibly emotional and even sang a few lines from the song Aapki Yaad Aati Rahi Raat Bhar from the 1978 film Gaman. Additionally, in an earlier interview with Koffee with Karan, Khan had admitted, "Reena and I were married for 16 long years. When we split up, it was traumatic for us and our families." Khan and Dutta have two children: actor Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.