Kimmel acquired Italian citizenship after Trump's 'unbelievable' re-election

American late-night host Jimmy Kimmel confirmed he gained Italian citizenship earlier this year, citing the political climate under US President Donald Trump . Speaking on The Sarah Silverman Podcast, Kimmel described the current administration's reality as worse than anticipated. "What's going on is...as bad as you thought it was gonna be, it's so much worse. It's just unbelievable," he said.

Citizenship details Kimmel's application is based on ancestry records Kimmel, host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC for 22 years, said he pursued Italian citizenship after discussions with friends and colleagues about obtaining alternative citizenship. "A lot of people I know are thinking about where they are going to get citizenship," Silverman said during the podcast. Kimmel replied: "I do have...I did get Italian citizenship." ANSA reports that Kimmel's application relied on ancestry records, as his maternal great-grandparents moved from Naples to New York in the late 19th century.

Celebrity moves Other celebrities who have left the US after Trump's re-election Kimmel's decision to obtain Italian citizenship is in line with other celebrities who have either left the US or secured citizenship elsewhere after Trump's election victory over Kamala Harris last year. Comedian Rosie O'Donnell recently told Variety that she has no plans to return to the US, citing her child's safety and the country's political climate. Ellen DeGeneres has also moved to the United Kingdom.