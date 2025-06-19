What's the story

The release of Aamir Khan's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, has sparked discussions about the traditional theater versus OTT release model.

The actor has been vocal about his disapproval of films releasing on OTT platforms within six to eight weeks of their theatrical debut.

And, he has taken a step by announcing that Sitaare Zameen Par will not be released on any major OTT platform immediately after its theatrical run.

Instead, he plans to release it on YouTube sometime later.