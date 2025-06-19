'Sitaare Zameen Par': Multiplexes hail Aamir Khan for ditching OTT
What's the story
The release of Aamir Khan's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, has sparked discussions about the traditional theater versus OTT release model.
The actor has been vocal about his disapproval of films releasing on OTT platforms within six to eight weeks of their theatrical debut.
And, he has taken a step by announcing that Sitaare Zameen Par will not be released on any major OTT platform immediately after its theatrical run.
Instead, he plans to release it on YouTube sometime later.
Industry support
MAI called Khan's decision 'visionary and resolute'
The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has publicly supported Khan's decision, calling it "visionary and resolute."
Kamal Gianchandani, President of MAI and CEO of PVR INOX, said in a statement that Khan has always prioritized the audience.
He added that Khan's decision to release Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively in theaters is a testament to his faith in the theatrical format and the magic of cinema.
Statement
Devang Sampat also agreed with Gianchandani
Gianchandani further added, "As we continue to welcome audiences with renewed energy and world-class films, Sitaare Zameen Par will remain a shining example of cinema's resilience and its irreplaceable magic."
Devang Sampat, CEO of Cinepolis India, echoed these sentiments. He said Khan's decision is not just a film release but a "message of unwavering belief in theaters."
Film details
'Sitaare Zameen Par' to release on YouTube after 1 year
Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, features Khan as a basketball coach for people with special needs.
The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and introduces 10 special needs actors. It will be released in theaters on Friday.
Earlier, it was reported that Khan rejected a ₹120 crore offer from Amazon Prime Video for the film's digital rights.
He plans to release the movie on YouTube one year after its theatrical release.