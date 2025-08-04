'Saare Jahan...' trailer: Pratik Gandhi leads secret-mission in Netflix thriller
What's the story
Netflix's upcoming series Saare Jahan Se Accha promises a thrilling journey filled with suspense and drama. Set in the 1970s, it follows Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) agent Vishnu Shankar (Pratik Gandhi) as he embarks on a dangerous mission in Pakistan. The show is a gripping patriotic drama that explores the silent wars fought by unsung heroes—intelligence officers and spies. On Monday, the makers released the show's trailer.
Plot details
The series delves into a deadly game of strategy between India's R&AW and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the 1970s. Shankar must outsmart ISI agent Murtaza Mallik to avert a major catastrophe. His mission is to stop a covert nuclear program from triggering global destruction, with failure not an option. The series features a stellar ensemble cast including Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.
Twitter Post
Check out the trailer here
Message decoded. The trailer for Saare Jahan Se Accha is out now 🚨— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 4, 2025
Watch Saare Jahan Se Accha, out 13 August, only on Netflix.#SaareJahanSeAcchaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Xx85wSuOgo
Actor's perspective
Gandhi on his role and the show
Gandhi spoke about his role, saying, "There's no room for error in Vishnu's world. Every move is calculated, every emotion buried." "What drew me in was the intensity beneath the stillness and the emotional toll of being invisible, yet fighting for India." The series is created by Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables. It will premiere on August 13.