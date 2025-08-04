'Saare Jahan...' trailer: Pratik Gandhi leads secret-mission in Netflix thriller

The series delves into a deadly game of strategy between India's R&AW and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the 1970s. Shankar must outsmart ISI agent Murtaza Mallik to avert a major catastrophe. His mission is to stop a covert nuclear program from triggering global destruction, with failure not an option. The series features a stellar ensemble cast including Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Kamra , Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor , and Anup Soni.

Actor's perspective

Gandhi on his role and the show

Gandhi spoke about his role, saying, "There's no room for error in Vishnu's world. Every move is calculated, every emotion buried." "What drew me in was the intensity beneath the stillness and the emotional toll of being invisible, yet fighting for India." The series is created by Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables. It will premiere on August 13.