Kay Kay Menon's 'Bambai Meri Jaan' to release in September

Written by Aikantik Bag August 10, 2023 | 11:51 am 1 min read

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment is on a roll! After announcing Don 3 and the premiere of Made In Heaven Season 2, the makers are gearing up for another much-awaited crime drama series titled Bambai Meri Jaan. The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video announced the series in 2022. Now, reports are rife that it is releasing in September.

Story, cast, and crew of the series

The series is based on Hussain Zaidi's 2012 book Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia. The cast includes Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Amyra Dastur, and Aditya Rawal, among others. The series is helmed by Shujaat Saudagar and Rensil D'Silva serves as the showrunner. D'Silva, Sammer Arora, and Chaitanya Chopra penned the screenplay.

Bollywood's obsession with Mumbai underworld

Bollywood has been obsessed with the Mumbai underworld and many films regarding the same have been made. The upcoming series is highly anticipated because Excel Entertainment is known for its distinct storytelling. Their much-acclaimed crime drama series Mirzapur is also gearing up for its third season. The production house's upcoming film slate seems quite promising and fans are excited.

