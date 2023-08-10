5 Hollywood animated films, series to watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 10, 2023 | 11:50 am 2 min read

Hollywood animated films and series to watch on Disney+ Hotstar

You are never too old for loving animated movies. Once a cartoon buff, you can always watch animated films and cartoons for solace or as a journey down memory lane. From the timeless humor of The Simpsons to the heartwarming magic of Coco, Disney+ Hotstar brings you a plethora of must-watch Hollywood animated films and series to binge.

'The Simpsons'

You absolutely cannot miss the animated sitcom The Simpsons, the oldest and the longest-running animated series in US history, if you are an animation lover. Set in the fictional town of Springfield, the show features a satirical take on society, western culture, and the human condition through a working-class family based in the city. Debuting in 1989, The Simpsons has run 750 episodes.

'Frozen'

Inspired by the 1844 Danish fairy tale The Snow Queen by Hans Christian Andersen, the 2013 animated musical Disney film Frozen has to be on your must-watch list. It follows Princess Anna as she teams up with an iceman, his reindeer, and a snowman to track down her estranged sister Elsa, whose icy power has plunged their kingdom into an endless winter.

'Coco'

The 2017 animated film Coco narrates an adorable tale of a little boy named Miguel and his aspirations to become a singer. He ends up in the Land of the Dead, where he learns the truth about his family's past and learns the importance of family and honoring deceased loved ones. Coco took home two Academy Awards among many other accolades.

'What If...?'

The Marvel series awaiting its second season, What If...? follows what happens in the multiverse that is established in the first season finale of Loki. The series explores numerous possible histories across the multiverse where key moments from the Marvel films are altered, as watched by The Watcher. The first season premiered exactly two years back in August 2021.

'Raya and the Last Dragon'

Raya and the Last Dragon is the third most streamed film of 2021 and bagged nominations for Oscars and the Golden Globes. Inspired by traditional Southeast Asian cultures, it narrates the story of a warrior princess, Raya. In an effort to recover the dragon jewel that would bring back her father and drive the evil spirits away, she seeks the fabled last dragon.

