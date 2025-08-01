Mohammed Siraj completes 200 wickets in international cricket: Stats 

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has become the latest bowler to complete 200 international wickets. Siraj attained the milestone with his first wicket feat in the fifth and final Test match against England at The Oval . Notably, the pacer became the 25th bowler to complete a double-century of international wickets in India colors. Here we decode his records and stats.

Career Five fifers in international cricket As per ESPNcricinfo, Siraj has bowled in 101 games and 134 innings since his international debut in November 2017. He has raced to 200 wickets at an average of 29-plus, having recorded five five-wicket hauls. Notably, Siraj made his international debut in a T20I game. While he played his first ODI in January 2019, his maiden Test appearance came in December 2020.

Tests His numbers in Test cricket Playing his 41st Test match, Siraj has a total of 115 wickets at an average of 31-plus. Four of his five fifers in Team India colors have come in Test cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 11 Tests on English soil, he has managed 38 wickets at an average of 36-plus, including a memorable 6/70 at Edgbaston earlier in this series.