'Disappointed': Nathan Lyon on being dropped for Jamaica Test

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has expressed his disappointment over being left out of the final Test of Australia 's recent tour of West Indies. The decision, which was made by the selectors, saw four fast bowlers being included for the third pink-ball Test at Sabina Park due to expected extreme conditions. This was the first time since 2013 that Lyon had been excluded from a Test XI without an injury, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Emotional impact 'Disappointed with the decision' Speaking on Tuesday in Melbourne, Lyon didn't hide his disappointment over the decision. He said a major part of it came from not being able to take part in his compatriot Mitchell Starc's 100th Test. "There's no point hiding behind it, I was disappointed with the decision, but I totally understood it," he said. "Disappointed on a number of levels that: One, I believe I can play a role in any conditions."

Acceptance 'Hats off to selectors' Despite his disappointment, Lyon accepted the selectors' decision in hindsight. He said, "But at the end of the day, we can sit here and say hats off to them, they made the right call." He added that if he had to miss a game, Scott Boland was probably the best choice to perform well. "And for him to go out there and bowl like he did...to take a hat-trick was pretty special," Lyon said.

Uncertainty Debate arises if similar decision could be taken in Ashes The decision to exclude Lyon has sparked debate over its potential recurrence in the upcoming Ashes series this summer, if similar extreme conditions arise. This is mainly because he didn't bowl at all in the 2022 Ashes pink-ball Test in Hobart and only bowled one over last year against India. However, Lyon is confident of his spot for all five Tests given his record at Perth's Optus Stadium, Gabba, and Adelaide Oval.

Credentials Impressive run in WI series Despite a Test series dominated by seamers, Lyon managed to take nine wickets at an average of 18.33 against WI. This includes six wickets in Grenada, taking his overall tally to 562—one short of equaling Glenn McGrath's record as Australia's second-highest wicket-taker after Shane Warne. In Day-Night Tests, he has 43 wickets at an average of 25.62, which is better than his red-ball Test average of 30.14.