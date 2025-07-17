How many West Indies players own this elite T20I double?

Andre Russell , one of the greatest T20 all-rounders, recently announced that he will retire from international cricket following the upcoming two T20Is against Australia. Russell, 37, has shattered several records with his all-round skills in the shortest format. He is one of only two West Indian players with the double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets in T20I cricket. Here are the stats.

Russell Andre Russell: 1,078 runs and 61 wickets Russell, who made his T20I debut in April 2011, bolstered the Windies with his explosive batting and knack for picking wickets. In 84 T20Is, he has racked up 1,078 runs at an average of 22. His tally includes three half-centuries. Russell, who bowls right-arm pace at a decent speed, owns 61 wickets at an average of 30.59 (Best: 3/19).

Information Highest strike rate for a WI player As per ESPNcricinfo, Russell's strike rate of 163.08 is the highest for a West Indies player in T20I cricket (Minimum 250 balls faced). Only one other WI player has a 150-plus strike rate in this regard - Evin Lewis (154.28).

Do you know? Double of 9,000 runs and 400 wickets in T20s Earlier this year, Russell became the first-ever player with the double of 9,000 runs and 400 wickets in overall T20s. As of now, he owns 9,316 runs and 485 wickets in the format. His batting strike rate reads 168.31.