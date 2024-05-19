Next Article

Dwayne Bravo took 28 wickets in the IPL playoffs

IPL: Which bowler has taken most wickets in playoffs?

By Parth Dhall 10:19 pm May 19, 202410:19 pm

What's the story The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is set to enter its final stage. Kolkata Knight Riders were the first team to qualify, while Rajasthan Royals joined them later. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the other two qualifiers. Notably, only one batter has taken over 20 wickets in IPL playoff history. Here are the highest wicket-takers in these games.

#1

Dwayne Bravo: 28 wickets

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo was a mainstay seamer in Chennai Super Kings' pace attack for a decade. He starred in three of their title-winning campaigns (2011, 2018, and 2021). Bravo also played the final with CSK in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019. Bravo, who also played for Gujarat Lions, took 28 wickets from 19 playoff matches at 18.96.

#2

Mohit Sharma: 20 wickets

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma remains the only other bowler with 20 or more wickets in the IPL playoffs. Having represented CSK and GT in the playoffs, Mohit has taken 20 wickets from 10 games at 15.80. His tally includes an economy rate of 8.77 along with a fifer. Mohit played for the Titans in the 2023 final.

#3

Ravichandran Ashwin: 19 wickets

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played for three franchises - CSK, Delhi Capitals, and RR - in the IPL playoffs. Ashwin snapped up 19 wickets from 22 IPL playoff games at 30.15. He won the title with CSK in 2010 and 2011. Ashwin bowled a match-winning spell (3/16) in the 2011 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Notably, Ashwin also has a maiden over in the playoffs.

#4

Ravindra Jadeja: 19 wickets

Ashwin's compatriot Ravindra Jadeja also has 19 wickets in the IPL playoffs. He has a brilliant average of 22.52 in 23 games. The tally includes an economy rate of 7.75. Jadeja was part of RR's title-winning side in the inaugural IPL season (2008). He also won the trophy in 2018, 2021, and 2023 with the Super Kings.