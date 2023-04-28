Sports

IPL 2023, KKR vs GT: Here is the statistical preview

Mohit Sharma can complete 100 IPL wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host this duel on April 29. GT were sensational in the first half of the season, having won five of their seven games. KKR endured a lean run, managing just three wins in eight encounters. Here is the statistical preview.

Here is the head-to-head record

As GT made their debut only last season, KKR have faced them twice so far, winning and losing once apiece. The Knight Riders would be thrilled with their win over the Titans earlier this season as Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in the last over to take his side over the line. The Titans would like to make amends this time around.

Here are the stadium stats

As Eden Gardens is renowned for its batting-friendly surfaces, one could see a high-scoring game. Teams batting first have won all three games played here in IPL 2023. Overall, 8.29 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here in the IPL. KKR's tally of 46 wins in 77 IPL games at Eden Gardens is the most for a team at a venue.

Rana approaching this milestone

Nitish Rana is just 27 runs away from becoming the fourth batter to complete 2,000 IPL runs for KKR. Gautam Gambhir (3,035), Robin Uthappa (2,439) and Andre Russell (2,085) are the only ones currently with this milestone. The southpaw has fared decently this season, accumulating 229 runs at a strike rate of 152.66. Overall, he owns 2410 runs in 99 IPL games at 28.35.

Mohit Sharma set to complete 100 IPL wickets

Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma can touch the 100-wicket mark in IPL. His tally stands at 98 wickets in 90 appearances at an average of 26.02. Against KKR, he has scalped nine wickets in 11 IPL outings at a decent economy rate of 7.91. In IPL 2023, Mohit has six wickets in four games at an economy of 6.15.

Here are the other approaching milestones

Hardik Pandya requires three scalps to complete 150 wickets in T20 cricket. Lockie Ferguson also needs three wickets to get the same milestone. Andre Russell (395) can become the seventh bowler to complete 400 wickets in T20 cricket. Alzarri Joseph needs just one wicket to complete 100 wickets in the 20-over format. Vijay Shankar needs 121 runs to complete 1,000 IPL runs.