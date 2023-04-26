Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals face an in-form Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals face an in-form Chennai Super Kings

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 26, 2023, 03:20 pm 3 min read

Rahane is in solid touch and slammed a 29-ball 71* in CSK's previous game versus KKR (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals face an upbeat Chennai Super Kings in match number 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Thursday. The match will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Notably, RR beat CSK in their previous encounter this season in Chennai. CSK have played well since then, winning three on the bounce. Here's the match preview.

Pitch report, timing, streaming details

The pitch will assist spinners and batters would need to spend some time in the middle while assessing the conditions. As per Howstat, the average score batting first here is 157.06. Sides batting second have won more games here.Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

H2H record and story of IPL 2023

As per ESPNcricinfo, RR and CSK have met on 27 occasions in the IPL. RR have claimed 12 wins with CSK pocketing the other 15. In IPL 2023, CSK are top of the pile, having claimed 10 points from seven games (W5 L2). Meanwhile, the Royals are third with four wins and three defeats from seven games (eight points).

Can RR stop an in-form CSK?

CSK have been supreme this season and their batting has looked sharp. Ajinkya Rahane's liberation is the success story for CSK. He has batted well. Devon Conway is on a fine run, having smashed four successive fifties. With the ball, CSK have had joy across both pace and spin departments. RR need an all-round performance to be a step above an in-form CSK.

A look at the key performers this season

Conway has hammered 314 runs from seven games at 52.33. His opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad has clobbered 270 runs. Rahane is in solid touch and slammed a 29-ball 71* in CSK's previous game versus KKR. For RR, Jos Buttler is the key figure, having scored 244 runs. With the ball, Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed 12 scalps for RR. Tushar Deshpande has 12 for CSK.

Here we present the Probable XI of the two teams

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Murugan Ashwin. CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Dream11 Fantasy team options

Dream11 Fantasy team option 1: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devon Conway (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Yuzvendra Chahal, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Trent Boult. Dream11 Fantasy team option 2: Jos Buttler (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Trent Boult.