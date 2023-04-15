Sports

Sunil Narine vs Mumbai Indians in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 15, 2023, 02:51 pm 2 min read

Narine has dismissed Rohit Sharma seven times in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians will host Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 22 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The match will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 16). Sunil Narine will be critical to KKR's success in the contest as he has done well against MI in the past. Here we decode his stats against the five-time IPL champions.

How has Narine fared versus MI?

Narine has scalped a total of 23 wickets against MI in 20 IPL matches at 22.73. While his economy rate reads 6.60 against the opposition, 4/15 are his best figures. Overall, he owns two four-wicket hauls against MI. Though the Wankhede track is not known to suit spinners much, Narine has fared decently here, scalping 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.33.

Dominance against Rohit Sharma

Narine has dismissed MI skipper Rohit Sharma as many as seven times in 18 IPL meetings. Only veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra has dismissed the dasher as many times in IPL. He has also managed to keep Rohit at bay, conceding just 137 runs off 127 balls. Overall in T20s, Narine has dismissed Rohit nine times in 23 meetings, most for any bowler.

His form in the ongoing season

Meanwhile, Narine has been on a roll this season as batters have struggled to gather massive runs against him. The Knight Riders won two of their first three games as Narine returned with figures of 3/33, 2/16, and 1/40. Even in KKR's previous clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the mystery off-spinner conceded 0/28 in four overs. Notably, over 430 runs were scored in that contest.

A look at his overall numbers

With 158 wickets in 152 games, Narine is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Lasith Malinga (170 for MI) is the only other bowler to claim 150 or more wickets for a single team. His economy rate of 6.64 is only second to Rashid Khan (6.42) among bowlers with 60 or more IPL wickets. Narine owns the most four-wicket hauls in IPL (8).