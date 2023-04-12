Sports

IPL 2023: RR compile 175/8 against CSK at Chepauk Stadium

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 12, 2023, 09:18 pm 3 min read

Buttler smashed 52 off 36 balls (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals racked up 175/8 against Chennai Super Kings in match number 17 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. Jos Buttler starred with a half-century, also completing 3,000 runs in the tournament. Shimron Hetmyer shone with an unbeaten 30 in the death overs. CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets, having completed 200 T20 wickets.

RR score 57/1 in Powerplay

RR were off to a flying start after CSK elected to field. Yashasvi Jaiswal struck back-to-back fours, but Tushar Deshpande dismissed him in his first over. Devdutt Padikkal, who earned a promotion to number three, then joined forces with Buttler. Padikkal and Buttler took the Royals to 57/1 in six overs. Maheesh Theekshana was smashed for 17 runs in his second over.

3,000 IPL runs for Buttler

Buttler, who smashed a defiant half-century, completed 3,000 runs in the IPL. He accomplished the milestone during the Powerplay. Buttler has become the 21st player to complete 3,000 runs in the IPL. He has slammed 16 fifties and five tons in the tournament. Notably, four of his centuries came in the 2022 season. Buttler smashed 52 off 36 balls (18th half-century).

Third-fastest to 3,000 IPL runs

Buttler has become the third-fastest batter to complete 3,000 IPL runs. He reached the landmark in the 85th innings. Only Chris Gayle (75) and KL Rahul (80) are ahead of Buttler in this regard. Among batters with over 3,000 runs, Buttler's strike rate of 151.08 is the second-best after that of AB de Villiers (151.68) in the tournament.

Jadeja completes 200 T20 wickets

Jadeja has completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket. Jadeja entered the record books in the ninth over. He dismissed Padikkal on the third delivery after the latter played a rash stroke at backward square leg. Two balls later, Jadeja bowled a peach to dismiss RR skipper Sanju Samson. The ball that spun sharply and knocked Samson over gave Jadeja his 200th T20 scalp.

Jadeja takes two wickets

Jadeja was the CSK's standout bowler of the match. He took two wickets for just 21 runs in four overs. In CSK's last encounter, Jadeja took 3/20, his career-best figures against Mumbai Indians in the tournament.

Dhoni features in 200th match as CSK skipper

In what is turning out to be a blockbuster IPL season, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has unlocked another achievement. The legendary captain led the Yellow Army for the 200th time in the cash-rich league. Dhoni has become the first player to lead a franchise in as many matches in the tournament. He has led CSK to four IPL titles.

Ashwin bats at number five

RR made a surprising move by sending Ravichandran Ashwin in at number five. And, he justified the decision by smashing 30 off 22 balls (4s-1, 6s-2). As per Cricbuzz, it was the third instance of Ashwin batting at number five in the IPL. Before this match, Ashwin batted at this position last year. Notably, the match was against CSK, RR's last league game.