'Miya-biwi mein ladai hoti rehti': Accused in Noida dowry death

Vipin Bhati, the man accused of killing his wife Nikki in a dowry-related case in Greater Noida , has claimed that she died "on her own." He denied the allegations of torture and assault leveled against him by Nikki's family. "Miya-biwi mein ladai hoti rehti hai (It's normal for husband and wife to have fights in a marriage)," Vipin said when asked about reports of domestic violence.

Ongoing investigation Vipin's father, brother still absconding Vipin's father, Satyaveer Bhati, and brother Rohit are still absconding in the case. The police are on the lookout for them. According to reports, Nikki was allegedly set ablaze over a dowry demand of ₹36 lakh. She died due to her injuries while being taken from Fortis Hospital, Noida, to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Family's allegations Both sisters were tortured for dowry demands: Family Nikki's family has alleged that she was constantly harassed and tortured for dowry. Her elder sister, Kanchan, said both sisters were regularly tortured for dowry demands. Kanchan said the torture started soon after their marriage in 2016. She claimed Vipin and his in-laws set Nikki ablaze in front of her on Thursday after brutally assaulting her.