'Vaccination can't wait': Health worker braves flood to reach baby India Aug 24, 2025

Kamla Devi, a 40-year-old health worker from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, where floods and landslides have blocked roads, is all over social media after a video showed her crossing a raging stream on foot just to vaccinate a newborn.

With shoes in hand and her backpack on, she carefully made her way across slippery boulders and fast-moving water—highlighting what frontline workers go through during monsoon disasters.