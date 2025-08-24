'Vaccination can't wait': Health worker braves flood to reach baby
Kamla Devi, a 40-year-old health worker from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, where floods and landslides have blocked roads, is all over social media after a video showed her crossing a raging stream on foot just to vaccinate a newborn.
With shoes in hand and her backpack on, she carefully made her way across slippery boulders and fast-moving water—highlighting what frontline workers go through during monsoon disasters.
Devi works at Sudhar Primary Health Centre and also covers Swar Health Sub-Centre. She crossed the dangerous raging river because the baby's vaccination couldn't wait, and the mother was stranded by bad weather.
The district's Chief Medical Officer called her actions a "courageous step," but said health workers shouldn't have to take such risks.
She promised better support for those working in hard-to-reach areas.
Why is infrastructure lacking in remote areas?
Social media users have been full of praise for Kamla Devi's dedication.
But many are also asking why basic infrastructure is still lacking in remote regions—especially when disasters like floods make things even harder for both families and frontline workers.