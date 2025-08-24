India is going after critical minerals like lithium and cobalt India Aug 24, 2025

India is rolling out a new plan to be less dependent on importing key minerals like lithium and cobalt—think stuff that's crucial for batteries and clean energy.

The National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM) is all about ramping up local exploration, buying stakes in overseas mines (like in Argentina and Zambia), and getting better at recycling.

As Union Minister G Kishan Reddy put it, this strategy is a response to global supply chain changes.