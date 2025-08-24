India is going after critical minerals like lithium and cobalt
India is rolling out a new plan to be less dependent on importing key minerals like lithium and cobalt—think stuff that's crucial for batteries and clean energy.
The National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM) is all about ramping up local exploration, buying stakes in overseas mines (like in Argentina and Zambia), and getting better at recycling.
As Union Minister G Kishan Reddy put it, this strategy is a response to global supply chain changes.
Agreements with Australia, Argentina, Zambia
To make this happen, India has signed agreements with Australia, Argentina, and Zambia to strengthen its mineral supply chain.
There are already 195 exploration projects underway across the country, with dozens of new mining blocks auctioned off.
Plus, India's working closely with international partners like the Minerals Security Partnership so it can secure these resources for the long haul.