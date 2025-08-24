Next Article
Man killed by neighbor over alleged affair with wife
In Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a 32-year-old man named Mantu was allegedly murdered by his neighbor Saurabh on Saturday night after an argument about Saurabh's alleged affair with Mantu's wife, as claimed by the family.
The fight quickly turned violent, and Saurabh reportedly stabbed Mantu several times.
Sadly, Mantu didn't survive the attack and was declared dead at Deoband hospital.
Police registered murder case
After the incident, police registered a murder case based on a complaint from Mantu's family.
Saharanpur City Superintendent of Police Vyom Bindal shared that Mantu's body has been sent for postmortem to confirm the exact cause of death.
Investigators are now working to piece together what led up to the stabbing and are looking into all sides of the story.