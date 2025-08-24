Modi's ₹5,400cr Gujarat visit: Lithium battery plant, railway upgrades
On August 25-26, PM Modi is heading to Gujarat to kick off development projects worth over ₹5,400 crore.
The focus? Upgrading city infrastructure, boosting power and transport networks, and pushing India further into the green energy game.
One highlight: he'll launch local production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant, a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki—a key move for clean energy self-reliance.
Global EV launch and more
Modi will also flag off Suzuki's first global electric car—the e VITARA—built in India for export to 100+ countries.
It's a clear sign that India wants a bigger role in eco-friendly mobility.
Plus, new road and underpass projects are on the way to make getting around easier.
Power grid improvements and digital center
He's dedicating over ₹1,400 crore to railway upgrades like doubling tracks and switching gages for smoother regional travel.
Power grid improvements are coming too.
And with a new digital center and a modern Stamps and Registration Building in the works, Gujarat is set for better citizen services—all aiming for a more connected and efficient future.