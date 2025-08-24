SC re-examines Justice Pardiwala's controversial orders on dog, environment issues

The dog shelter order was stayed

Justice Pardiwala also ordered all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be moved into shelters because of rabies worries, but animal rights groups pushed back hard.

The case was handed to Justice Vikram Nath's bench, which changed the order—now only sterilized and de-wormed dogs can be released.

Meanwhile, Pardiwala also warned about worsening environmental issues in Himachal Pradesh; this matter too is being re-examined by a new bench.

All this highlights how court decisions can shape real-life policies that affect both people and animals.