Delhi traffic alert: Restrictions on roads for G20 dinner
Heads up, Delhi!
On Monday, several main roads—including Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path, and Panchsheel Marg—will have traffic restrictions for a major event.
No parking or stopping allowed; violators' vehicles will be towed to special lots near Kali Bari Mandir Marg and Bhairon Mandir.
Sardar Patel Marg is also expected to see heavy jams.
Here are suggested routes
If you're heading from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital toward Dhaula Kuan, use Vande Matram Marg.
For trips from Dhaula Kuan or Karol Bagh to C-Hexagon, try Ring Road, Panchkula Road, or Sansad Marg instead.
From 11 Murti to RML Hospital? Take Vande Matram Marg via Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Shankar Road Roundabout, Talkatora Road, and Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman Marg.
Police advise to take public transport, leave early
Traffic Police suggests: take public transport if you can, leave early to beat delays, and follow diversions at spots like Vande Matram Marg and Simon Bolivar near RML Hospital.
They're hoping these moves help everyone get through the day with less hassle.