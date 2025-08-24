Brother kills man harassing sister using her birthday cake knife
What's the story
In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, a man was killed by a 21-year-old, Abhishek Tinga, over the alleged harassment of his sister. Tinga used the same knife that his sister had used to cut her birthday cake to commit the crime. The victim, Anil, was often in touch with Tinga's sister and had made inappropriate advances toward her.
Pre-meditated crime
Tinga hatched a plan to kill Anil
According to Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni, Tinga's sister had complained about Anil's harassment to her brother. She said he had promised her gold and silver jewelry if she agreed to marry him. Angered by this, Tinga decided to kill Anil and hatched a plan with his friends. They ordered five knives online as part of their plan and started tracking Anil's movements.
Crime scene
Tinga and his friends killed Anil
On Friday, Tinga was tipped off about Anil drinking alcohol in the area. He and his friends then surrounded Anil and killed him with a knife. "The same knife that was used in his sister's birthday celebration was turned into a weapon of murder," Superintendent Soni said. After committing the crime, Tinga and his accomplices fled from the scene immediately.