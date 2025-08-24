Brother kills man harassing sister using her birthday cake knife 

According to Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni, Tinga's sister had complained about Anil's harassment to her brother. She said he had promised her gold and silver jewelry if she agreed to marry him. Angered by this, Tinga decided to kill Anil and hatched a plan with his friends. They ordered five knives online as part of their plan and started tracking Anil's movements.

Crime scene

Tinga and his friends killed Anil

On Friday, Tinga was tipped off about Anil drinking alcohol in the area. He and his friends then surrounded Anil and killed him with a knife. "The same knife that was used in his sister's birthday celebration was turned into a weapon of murder," Superintendent Soni said. After committing the crime, Tinga and his accomplices fled from the scene immediately.